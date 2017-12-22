Jackson Park’s light display

From one end to the other, Jackson Park is all aglow, decked out with a sizable drapery of tree lights greeting passersby on First Street. But this year, passersby have been seen stopping to point and admire Jackson’s new winter attire.

Some big thanks are owed to town council and employees from various departments who made this year’s marvelous parade of lights possible. Vice Mayor Greg East was a key driver behind the new and improved light display.

It’s only the first year of a heightened initiative to really light up Jackson Park for the season, and the town’s plans to expand on it in the coming years is a good sign for the community. A community, which puts on its best light show, cares.

Everyone should pay a visit to the brilliant lights and greenery of decorated homes around the county. After a Christmas home tour, visit Maple Shade Plaza on Pulaski’s Commerce Street to get a view of Jackson Park’s lights with the Pulaski County Courthouse tower and clock in the background.

Christmas decorating has come a long way from several decades ago when large, colored lightbulbs were strung across Main Street. While the memory inspires wistfulness, it can’t really compare with the beautiful dress Pulaski now wears in Jackson Park.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2017.

