Investigation into Walmart vehicle accident ongoing

Per Pulaski County Sheriffs Office

On December 23, 2017 at approximately 1:15 pm, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash involving pedestrians at the Walmart, located in Dublin, Virginia.

Upon arrival, Deputies found an unoccupied 2008 Ford F150 had struck two small children and came to rest after striking two parked vehicles afterwards.

During the investigation it was learned, the driver of the Ford Truck, William Hinkle Jr of Dublin, had exited his truck leaving it running on the automotive side of the building. Shortly after, the vehicle began to roll backwards into the main parking area of the store striking two small children and coming to rest after impacting two other vehicles.

The incident is being investigated by Deputy Rose Farris and neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be involved in the crash. Charges are pending consultation with the commonwealth attorney’s office.

The children were transported to the New River Valley Medical Center, where they were transferred to Roanoke Memorial. The assistance of the Dublin Fire Department, REMSI Rescue Personnel, Dublin Police Department and Walmart Employees was greatly appreciated.

