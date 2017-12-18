Inspection stickers moving in 2018

Virginia motorists have had state inspection and local tax stickers on the bottom center of their windshields for most, if not all, of their lives. But come 2018 that will change.

Due to innovations in the automotive industry, Virginia state inspection stickers, and other authorized stickers, are moving to the bottom left corner of the windshield, as viewed by the driver. The change becomes effective Jan. 1, but current stickers do not have to be moved until they are replaced with new ones.

Moving the stickers will prevent interference with crash avoidance technology offered on many newer vehicles. Since crash sensors operate in the bottom center of the windshield, stickers and other obstructions in that area could prevent them from operating properly.

“The core mission of the Virginia Safety Inspection Program is to promote highway safety and the crash avoidance technology is another tool provided by manufacturers to ensure vehicles operated on the roadways are safe at all times,” said Capt. R.C. Maxey Jr., Virginia State Police Safety Division Commander.

State Police has been notifying state inspection stations of the new requirements since Dec. 2. The new sticker location also is consistent with sticker requirements in other states.

