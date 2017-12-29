Indoor track and field teams competitive at LU

By DAVID GRAVELY

LYNCHBURG – The Pulaski County High School indoor track and field athletes faced a tough challenge at Liberty University recently, competing in the Holiday Classic hosted by Amherst County High School.

A total of 65 teams from Virginia and North Carolina participated in the event, giving the Cougar and Lady Cougar athletes a chance to compete against some of the top talent around the East Coast.

For the Lady Cougars, senior Grace Boone saw a return to form after an illness caused her issues at the end of the fall cross country season. Boone took first place in the 1,000 meter run with a time of 2:55. That time was over 11 seconds faster than the second place finisher, Jessica Cantrell from Broadway High School. She later joined junior Shanese Lewis and freshmen Ashlyn Kirtner and Madison Woolwine to earn second in the 4 x 400-meter relay with a time of 4:23.79.

The Cougar boys squad was able to find a bit more success. Senior Jake Winesett earned a second place finish in the 1.600-meter race with a time of 4:35.

Several other Cougars earned top eight or better finishes. Junior Shaun King finished fourth in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:33. The 4 x 400 relay team of King, seniors R.J. Blevins and Ryan Smith and junior Julian Black finished fourth with a time of 3:38.

Senior Brody Fields took fourth in the shot put with a toss of 44’, 3”. Senior Terrell Todd took fifth place in the high jump with a leap of six feet.

Junior Cade Compton took seventh place in the two mile (3,200-meter) race with a time of 10:38. Senior Garrett Smith finished eighth in the same race with a time of 10:40.

Senior Levi Gray finished eighth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8:58. Senior Chandler Dunnigan took eighth in the shot put with a throw of 41’, 3”

The two teams, under the direction of head coach Sirak Ogbagabir, will return to action Jan. 6 when they return to Liberty University for the Bulldog Invitational.

