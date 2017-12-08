‘How It’s Made’ to film at Dublin’s Korona factory

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Two years ago, producers for “How It’s Made,” a popular series on the Discovery Channel, were seeking prospects for an episode on candles – and that search will bring them to Dublin next week.

“They’re always looking for new opportunities to film, and they decided internally they wanted to do a show on how candles are made. They found Korona through a press release about us opening a new candle factory in the area,” explains Sylvia Davis, director of marketing for Korona Candles, Inc.

Davis said the “How It’s Made” film crew will stop in Dublin, Friday, Dec. 15, in route from Florida back to their operations base in Canada.

Over two years ago, Korona Candles setup operations in Dublin, more than 25 years after the business was first launched in Poland. Today, Korona is a global market leader in candle production and the No. 1 scented candle manufacturer in Europe.

“This is a great opportunity for Korona,” Davis said Thursday.

She shared that she doesn’t know how the candle episode will be packaged or exactly how much of the episode will feature Korona.

“We know they want to talk about tea candles and jar candles and, possibly, wax melts,” she explained.

“How It’s Made” is a documentary series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at how everyday items are manufactured. Each episode of “How It’s Made” typically features three to four products, such as jeans, aluminum foil and cereal, and less predictable ones like wax figurines, braille typewriters and pinball machines.

The television series premiered in January 2001 on the Discovery Channel, which is now known as Discovery Science in Canada, and Science in the United Kingdom and United States. The program is produced in the Canadian province of Quebec by Productions MAJ, Inc. and Productions MAJ 2.

Written by: Editor on December 8, 2017.

Comments

comments