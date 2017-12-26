Holiday store tradition continues in Dublin

Staff Report

Due to various circumstances, some people are unable to shop for Christmas.

Six years ago, staff members at Highland Ridge Rehab Center at Dublin decided they wanted to offer more to their residents at Christmas, so they started fundraising. Those efforts turned into an annual tradition known as The Christmas Store.

Since that time, staff at Highland Ridge Rehab Center in Dublin gets together to spread the Christmas spirit through the store.

Anticipated discussion of the Christmas Store can be heard up and down the hallways weeks before the event. The excitement that Christmas is right around the corner – and the fact there is still some shopping left to do – is a great feeling for some.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 26, 2017.

Comments

comments