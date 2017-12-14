Hensel Bruce McNew

Hensel Bruce McNew, 87, died Dec. 12, 2017, at his home in Dublin, Va.

He was born in Pulaski, Va., and was the son of the late Irene McNew Edwards and Maynard Bruce McNew. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a graduate of Pulaski High School and college in Wichita, Kan. He retired from Boeing Company in Wichita, Kan. and was an avid pilot with a lifelong love of airplanes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth S. McNew; sisters Gladys Lyons, Cozene Martin and Sharon Reed, and one brother, David McNew.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pauline Tickle McNew; two sons, Alan McNew and wife, Tammy, and Steve McNew of Wichita Kan.; one brother, Denny Edwards and wife, Charlene, of Knoxville, Tenn.; sisters, Dorothy Weller of Dublin, Va., Betty Farmer and husband, Frank, of Dublin, Va., and Sandra Armbrister and husband, Terry, of Ohio; two step-daughters, Linda Dickerson and husband, Keith, of Dublin, Va., and Leila Wilson and husband, Jim, of Salem, Va.; grandsons, Adam McNew and wife, Amber, of Kansas and Austyn McNew and Alex McNew of Kansas; step-granddaughter, Kristin Dickerson of New York; step-grandsons, Korey Dickerson of Christiansburg, Va., and Conor Wilson of Salem, Va., and great-grandson, Taton McNew of Kansas.

The family is receiving friends 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 16, at Stevens Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at noon, with Pastor Dennis James officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memorial Gardens in Dublin, Va. Flowers are appreciated or a donation may be made to Dublin Baptist Church, P.O. Box 669, Dublin VA.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home.

Written by: Editor on December 14, 2017.

Comments

comments