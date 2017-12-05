Hazel Beverly Oulds Webb

Hazel Beverly Oulds Webb, 86, passed away Dec. 1, 2017.

Born Oct. 31, 1931, she was preceded in death by two husbands and two siblings.

She is survived by her sister, Estella Crouse; children, Theresa Oulds Muse, Shirley Oulds Crouse (Bobby), Juni Whorley (Perry), Pamela Hinton (Phill) and Kurt Webb (Sabrina); grandchildren, Donald Muse Jr. (Teena), Raymond Muse (Shannon), Bobby Crouse Jr., Carlos D. Crouse, Antonio Webb (Jennifer) and J-Lee Webb; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Special thanks to Intrepid Hospice and Dr. Osemobor. Also, special thanks to family and friends.

Funeral service is Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m. Viewing is 30 minutes prior to the service, at First Baptist Church, Magazine St., Pulaski.

