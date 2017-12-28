Hatcher Road safety concerns discussed

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Concerns about safety at the Hatcher Road intersection with Route 11 is one reason Virginia Department of Transportation is unsure about plans to place a traffic light at the nearby Route 11/Thornspring Road junction.

New discussions about Hatcher Road arose as the result of plans to build a new county middle school at the Thornspring intersection.

However, Andy McCready, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, said last week the county’s school board, supervisors and engineers are working together to come up with a solution.

“We’ve had a number of serious accidents at intersection of Route 11 and Hatcher Road,” McCready noted during the December board of supervisors’ meeting.

He said a decision on the location of the traffic light is an important one because of the planned middle school and the potential development of about 300 acres of adjacent farmland into single-family housing.

McCready said the county is looking at a few possibilities to remedy the situation, including closing the Hatcher Road intersection or reducing the speed limit to 25 miles per hour for the entire span of Hatcher Road.

Pointing out plans call for the new school to open in fall 2020, McCready added, “So, we’ve got time, but with a big project like that, there’s a lot to do.”

