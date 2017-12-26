Harveys exemplifies the spirit of Christmas

By DAVID GRAVELY

Above all other holidays and seasons, Christmas is a time of giving and caring for our fellow man. For almost 60 years, one local auto dealership has gone above and beyond to do just that.

“I grew up in this area, and it’s humbling to see how much love the Harvey’s have for everyone,” says Josh Hurst, Harvey GM/ Chevrolet general manager. “It’s not just our staff here at the dealership either. They do things for our community and the people who live here all year. This is just one more example of that.”

Each Christmas since 1959, George Harvey Sr. and the staff of Harveys have spent countless hours gathering supplies and gifts to donate to needy families around the New River Valley. Before Christmas Eve, they go out into the community and deliver groceries and presents to families in need.

