Growing the Future car winner named

Christina Bradley won this year’s Shelor Motor Mile Growing the Future Community Partnership Car Giveaway. She purchased her ticket to support McCleary Elementary School in Craig County.

The 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage was given away in a drawing held during half time of Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball game Dec. 10.

Elementary, middle, and high schools, including schools in Pulaski County, sold over 58,000 raffle tickets at $1 each for the giveaway. Schools keep 100 percent of their proceeds.

Shelor Motor Mile plans another Growing the Future care giveaway in the spring.

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2017.

