Glencoe hosts Christmas history exhibit

Staff Report

RADFORD – Christmas traditions may seem like they’ve been around for centuries, but most are less than 200 years old. Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery is hosting a December exhibit that looks at traditions across four time periods – Wilderness Trail, Victorian, 1940s and 1970s.

The display begins in the 1800s when the holiday was primarily an adult event and then moves to a Victorian Christmas when the majority of traditions, including the Christmas tree, began to take shape. The exhibit also explores local Christmas celebrations of the 1940s and 1970s when some of the most iconic songs and other symbols of Christmas became so important to the annual celebration.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2017.

Comments

comments