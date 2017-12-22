Giles vineyard, winery expanding

GILES COUNTY — JBR Vineyards LLC is investing more than a quarter million dollars to expand its Giles County vineyard operation into a farm winery, offering two new jobs, a winery and a new tasting room, Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Thursday.

JBR was established in 2006 with the planting of its first vineyard. The vineyard is now being expanded to provide the 14 tons of grapes needed to support its wine production for the next three years.

““Investments like these create jobs and open new markets for agritourism in the region,” McAuliffe said.

“The vineyard/winery industry in Virginia is starting to be noticed,” said JBR co-owner and Giles County native Jessee Ring. “With our vineyard expansion, new facilities were needed and we chose to do that at the Giles County vineyard. We appreciate the help we have gotten from the county and the Commonwealth. We look forward to continuing this exciting journey.”

McAuliffe approved a $5,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund for the project. Giles County will match the grant with local funds.

JBR has been selling its wine out of its farm winery tasting room at 8205 Little River Dam Road in Radford.

