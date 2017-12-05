Fred Ersal Hendrick

Fred Ersal Hendrick, 98, of Pulaski, Va., died Dec. 3, 2017, in LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski, surrounded by his loving family.

Raised in Fancy Gap, he touched many lives. He served his country in the U.S. Army, landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and fought many battles in Europe in WWII. He served as a security guard at the Radford Arsenal for 34 years. A long-time deacon and church member of First Church of the Brethren Pulaski, Va., Fred truly loved the Lord.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, John Will and Dorthelia Susan Hendrick; brothers, Morris Clifton Hendrick, Burchol Lee Hendrick (Audrey), Edwin Dale Hendrick (Christine), Howard Benton Hendrick, Marshall Blair Hendrick (Madelyn); sisters, Alta Fay Beamer (Don) and Evelyn Worrell (Jim); his wife of 59 years, Esther Mae Hendrick; and son, Howard Roger Dawson.

Mr. Hendrick is survived by his sister, June Cassell of Hillsville, Va.; his sister-in-law, Lucy Hendrick of Fancy Gap, Va.; son, Lansford Odell Dawson (Gail) of Draper, Va.; daughter, Maetta Crewe (Trent) of Pulaski, Va.; daughter-in-law, Brenda R. Dawson of Pulaski Va.; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; loving caregivers, Angie Worrell and Donna Hall; and long-time canine companion and protector, Lacy.

A celebration of his going home to be with the Lord will be at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel Wednesday, Dec. 6, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m., with Pastor Frank Peters officiating. Burial will follow at Bluemont Presbyterian Church Cemetery with full military honors by Grover King Post 1115 VFW, where Mr. Hendrick was a life member.

Flowers are welcome, but the family suggests donations to First Church of the Brethren, 1749 Newbern Road, Pulaski, VA 24301. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Written by: Editor on December 5, 2017.

