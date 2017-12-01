Former drug court participant sentenced

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski County woman removed from drug court for allegedly selling drugs, will serve four years in prison on eight convictions.

Cynthia Dodge, defense attorney for Kimberly Diane Smith, said Smith was removed from drug court in early June. Smith was ordered into the intensive, multiyear program in February 2016 in an effort to break her drug addiction.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Skip Schwab said Smith had a rocky start in drug court, but then settled in and was doing well. However, she was terminated from the program for violating program rules.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2017.

Comments

comments