Feds seeking man on Radford charges

U.S. Marshals Service and Radford City Police Department are seeking a 46-year-old man wanted on child pornography and sexual assault charges.

Paul Douglas Carper was arrested by Radford authorities in May on two counts of possession of child pornography and one count each of distribution of child pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. At that point, he was being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

