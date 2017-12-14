Enrollment open for energy assistance

New River Community Action (NRCA) is taking applications for one-time assistance with electric bills for those with qualifying hardships.

Assistance is available while funds last through American Electric Power’s (AEP) Neighbor-to-Neighbor Dollar Energy Fund Hardship Program. Eligible customers receive a one-time grant that is applied directly to their electric bill.

“We are very fortunate to partner with AEP to offer the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Dollar Energy Fund for people who have difficulties paying their electric bills,” said Glenda Vest, director of NRCA Community Services Programs.

The AEP grant is a last-resort fund that goes beyond assistance offered by other sources. To qualify, electric service must be cut off or there must be an active termination notice.

The outstanding balance must be at least $100 and payments totaling $100 must have been made during the 90 days prior to applying for assistance. Applicants 62 years of age or older are required to show proof of payments totaling $75 during the 90 days before applying. Assistance from other organizations or programs do not count toward proof of prior payments.

Assistance is available on a first come, first served basis to those with gross household incomes of 150 percent or below Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. The maximum qualifying annual income for a family of two is $24,360, and $36,900 for a family of four.

The applicant’s utility account must be a residential, single family home or an apartment. It also must be in the name of an adult living in the household.

Funds cannot be used for security deposits or reconnection fees.

