Dublin teen accused of sexually exploiting minors

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
ROANOKE — An 18-year-old Dublin teen is in federal custody after being charged with sexual exploitation of minors, allegedly including some local youth.
Ethen Tangtong of Stephen Drive, described in a federal criminal complaint as a recent graduate of Pulaski County High School, allegedly possessed and was trading online pornographic images and videos of minors. Tangtong was arrested Wednesday and is being held at Roanoke City Jail without bond.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login