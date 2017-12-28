Drug court follows second bomb threat conviction

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man is in jail waiting to attend his first session of Pulaski County Drug Court after receiving a second conviction of making a threat to burn or bomb.

Brian Keith Bainbridge, 45, was placed on five years’ probation May, 22, 2014 for threatening to burn his ex-girlfriend’s residence. He also had to serve six months of a five-year prison sentence.

Pulaski County Circuit Court records show Bainbridge was returned to court two months later on his first probation violation. At that point, he received another six months to serve.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 28, 2017.

Comments

comments