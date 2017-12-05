Drug assessment ordered for Roanoke man

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Roanoke man caught with methamphetamine twice in two months must undergo a drug assessment and complete substance abuse treatment if it is deemed appropriate by his probation officer.

Charles Daniel Almarode, 28, entered no contest pleas to three methamphetamine charges in Pulaski County Circuit Court, allowing him to plead guilty to the charges without admitting guilt. A fourth charge of possession of hydrocodone wasn’t prosecuted.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Skip Schwab, Almarode was arrested Nov. 18, 2016, after Pulaski Police Department was notified by a number of town residents that a man with a backpack was knocking on doors in neighborhoods.

