Draper Ruritan offering photos with Santa

Parents and pet owners can have their children and/or pets photographed with Santa Claus Saturday for a $5 fee.

Draper Ruritan Club is sponsoring the Pictures with Santa sessions as a fundraiser. Photos are being made 1-4 p.m. at Dublin United Methodist Church.

Call Tereba Bott at 540-577-2122 for additional information.

Written by: Editor on December 15, 2017.

