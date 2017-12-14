Deputies, corporal receive Lifesaving Award

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Quick action by two deputies and a corporal in November saved the life of a Dublin motel guest and earned them Lifesaving Awards.

Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell announced Deputies Leon Crane and Jay Ezelle and Cpl. Josh Bowden as recipients of the award at the department’s annual Christmas dinner, held Friday.

The officers were recognized for events that took place during a call at Travel Inn on Cleburne Blvd. Nov. 10. Worrell explained that Bowden and Crane responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call at the motel shortly before midnight that day.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 14, 2017.

Comments

comments