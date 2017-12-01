David Wayne Wheeling

David Wayne Wheeling, also known by the nicknames “Bowzer” or “Boscoe,” 72, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at his home in Fairlawn Va.

He was a member of Dublin Baptist Church and retired from Kollmorgen Inland Motors with 39-½ years of service. He also worked at Radford Rec Center for 10 years. He was a proud Dublin Duke Class of 1964 and enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, the Packers, the Indians and the Kentucky Wildcats. He was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Dorothy Duncan Wheeling; and infant sister, Betty Louise Wheeling.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Stella Humphrey Wheeling of Fairlawn, Va.; sisters and brother-in-law, Cathy Wheeling and Don Teel of Christiansburg, Va., and Linda Wheeling Maddy of Fairlawn, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Debbie Wheeling of Dublin, Va.; uncle and aunt, James Edward and Linda Wheeling of Roanoke, Va.; aunts, Alma Cochran of Kernersville, N.C., Barbara Stoots of Gordonsville, Va., and Reatha Duncan of Fort Pierce, Fla., and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Dublin Baptist Church. Funeral services begin at 1 p.m., with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Interment follows in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Dublin Baptist Church, P.O. Box 669, Dublin, VA 24084.

The Wheeling family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2017.

Comments

comments