David Wayne ‘Doodle’ Stoots Sr.

David Wayne “Doodle” Stoots Sr., age 69, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at his home.

Born June 19, 1948, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Oscar O. Stoots and Mary Stephens Stinson Stoots. His wife, Sharon Stoots; brother, John A. “Dickey” Stinson; sisters, Fannie Irene Stinson Nunn and Betty Jean Stinson Taylor also preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his children, David Wayne Stoots Jr. of Wythe County and Dana (Ramon) Stoots Griffith of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Dakota, Jade, Ayla and Rayna; brother, Oscar “Tinker” E. (Pat) Stoots of Pulaski, Va.; sisters, Doris Whitaker of Fort Chiswell, Va. and Mildred Phillips of Pulaski, Va.

A graveside funeral service is being held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shiloh Cemetery, with David E. Stephens officiating.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2017.

Comments

comments