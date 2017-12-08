Dale Rutherford

Dale Rutherford, 69, of Pulaski, Va. was born Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1948, in Jonesville, Va., and passed away Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He was saved at McConnells Chapel Baptist Church in the Sandy Ridge Community of Jonesville, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, James T. and Fannie Rutherford, and

one sister, June Nester.

Dale is survived by three brothers, Harold Rutherford and wife, Jewell, of Powell, Tenn.; William Rutherford and wife, Louise,of Pulaski, Va.; Morris Rutherford of Pontiac, Mich.; and one sister, Wanda Woodard of Jonesville, Va.

A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at the Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, Va., with Paul Davis, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until the time of service on Friday.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at the McConnell’s

Chapel Cemetery in Jonesville, Va. Family and friends are asked to meet at cemetery at 11:45 a.m. for the service. Memorials and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com. The church is located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, Va..The phone number is 276-546-2456. Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Dale Rutherford.

