County making final preparations for Santa

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The clock is ticking away, and Pulaski County officials are making their final preparations for the big night when Santa Claus makes his way to the New River Valley and our hometown.

“We take this very seriously,” Pulaski Mayor Nick Glenn said Thursday. “As hard as our young people have worked to be on the nice list this year, we feel like we owe them our best effort to make sure everything goes smoothly. Santa has been a friend to Pulaski County for a long time, and we’re always willing to help him out.”

So just what are some of those last minute preparations the town and county are doing?

“When we were planning our Christmas displays this year, we thought we could make Jackson Park really shine so Santa could use those lights as a landmark,” Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt said. “We’ve also tried our best to have equipment ready to go in case there is any snow removal needed for the roads. We know Santa and the reindeer fly, but safe streets offer him a backup in case Rudolph and the gang need a rest break.”

Prior to the Pulaski Christmas Parade this year, Santa sat down with town and county officials to discuss last minute details of his annual trip.

“We believe we’ve made a little bit of history this year,” Pulaski Fire Marshal Todd Garwood reported. “For the first time ever, we’ve deputized Santa as a part of our team. As he goes from house to house, he’ll be looking for unsafe situations around the Christmas trees and chimneys.

“With all of his years of experience, we feel confident that he can spot problems and leave a note for the family to fix it before it causes a fire or accident. He’s not going to be enforcing the laws or regulations, but he’ll help make people aware of dangerous situations, which could help save lives,” he added.

Newly elected Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell was excited to be brought in on the plan, and is ready to do whatever is needed to help Santa.

“The Sheriff’s office is looking forward to Santa’s arrival Dec. 25,” he said. “We have a special plan in place to assist Santa in making his rounds through the county. Many of our deputies have volunteered to be on call in case there are any mechanical issues with his sleigh. We can also perform escort duty, if needed, and we plan to have at least a few deputies ready to help him lift any heavy presents if he needs a hand. If you’re planning on having a big present delivered this year, you may want to leave extra cookies and milk out for those deputies. I’m sure they’d appreciate it.”

Pulaski County School Board has been hard at work, too. Years ago a partnership was formed between the school board and Santa, helping him use a student’s performance in school to validate the naughty and nice list.

“As I understand it we have just under 97 percent of the Pulaski County students on the nice list right now,” School Board Chairman Tim Hurst said Friday. “That number was a little lower before Mr. Claus spoke with some of our teachers and looked at grades, so we think it’s a good tool for him to be able to use. Obviously our goal is to have 100 percent of our kids on the nice list, but the number has gone up each year we’ve worked with the North Pole, so we’re confident things will continue to improve.”

As they enter Pulaski County this year, Santa and his reindeer will be under the watchful eye of New River Valley Airport and its radar.

“I’ve spoken with the NRV Airport and they’re very excited to be Santa’s eyes if the night gets too dark or foggy,” said Mayor Glenn, who serves on the airport board. “We partnered with the town of Dublin to help put a radar display on Santa’s sleigh several years ago, and the airport feeds that data to the display so he can navigate even in the worst of conditions.”

Pulaski County Humane Society and Pulaski County Animal Control officers plan to have a supply of reindeer food on hand in the event Rudolph and the rest of the team need a snack as they pass through.

“We’ll be on standby just in case Santa needs to give his guys a break,” Officer Julie Webb of Pulaski County Animal Control said. “We’ll have some reindeer snacks and drinks ready, and if any of them need any kind of medical attention, our staff will have the resources in place to help out. We always enjoy working with Santa and his staff, and he always takes a minute to say hello to the animals and play with them.”

These and many other Pulaski County staff members will, on order from Mayor Glenn and Dublin Mayor Benny Skeens, move their alert status to a higher level at noon Christmas Eve.

Santa is expected to arrive in Pulaski County at approximately midnight, so he is asking all children to be in bed and asleep before that time so he can move on to the next area of the New River Valley on time.

Be sure to follow The Southwest Times Facebook page Christmas Eve as report on Santa’s progress.

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2017.

