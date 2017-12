County Honors Eddie Sutphin

Brooke J. Wood/SWT

Eddie Sutphin, who will retire at the end of the month after 32 years of service to the county as a sports coordinator, was honored by the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors during their December meeting. Pictured, from left, are Supervisor Joe Guthrie, Sutphin and Supervisor Ranny O’Dell.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2017.

