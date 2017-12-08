Cougars and Bobcats play tonight

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The 2017-18 season is still young, but tonight will feature a key matchup between two old adversaries as the Pulaski County Cougars host the Radford Bobcats in boys’ basketball.

The Cougars come into the contest with a 2-0 record. They opened the season on the road with a 60-48 win over Roanoke Catholic.

They traveled to Daleville Wednesday to take on a solid Lord Botetourt squad. They led that entire game, bringing home a 56-46 victory.

The Radford Bobcats started the season off with a benefit game against the Northside Vikings. Northside, expected to be one of the top teams in the area, got the better of the Bobcats, winning 81-71.

The Bobcats have bounced back since that preseason loss, defeating the Christiansburg Blue Demons 63-42 late last week.

Cougar Head Coach Andrew Hart and Bobcat Head Coach Rick Cormany will each come into the game with solid squads and experience.

Cormany and the Bobcats have won five state titles since 2009, including the past two seasons.

With the state title win last season, Cormany reached 529 wins over the course of his coaching career, making him the second most winning coach in Virginia High School League history.

The Bobcats look to be contenders again this season. Quinton Morton-Robertson and Cam Cormany appear to be team leaders for Radford, along with Miles Jones and a handful of other talented players.

The Cougars come into the contest with a variety of players stepping up. C.C. Grubb has been a leading scorer in each of the first two games for the Cougars, including a 26-point performance against Botetourt. Kade Akers, Braeden Blevins, Logan Robertson, Trent Blankenship, James Jackson and Ben Poe have also stood out for Hart and the Cougars.

While the game is a non-district and non-region contest, it should be a good indicator for both teams of where they stand at this point in the season.

Game time at Pulaski County High School tonight is set for 5:30 p.m. for the junior varsity contest and approximately 7 p.m. for the varsity matchup.

Written by: Editor on December 8, 2017.

Comments

comments