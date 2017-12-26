Claytor Lake wants your Christmas tree

Staff Report

For those wondering what to do with their Christmas tree after the holiday passes, wonder no longer.

Claytor Lake State Park wants your tree to provide Christmas for the fishes. Trees will be used to enhance fish habitat in the lake.

Trees will be received near the boat ramp of the state parks’ marina parking Lot until Jan. 10. All trees must be free of lights, tinsel, and other ornaments.

Only real trees will be accepted. Those making a tree donation receive free park admission on the day of the donation.

Claytor Lake State Park encourages the public to help with this project. Trees will be put in the lake on Jan. 10, weather permitting. A rain date is set for Jan. 19.

For more information, call 540-643-2500.

Written by: Editor on December 26, 2017.

