Christmas Store opens doors for 2017 shoppers

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Christmas Store opened its doors to shopping parents Tuesday, after several months of planning and scheduling by a charity now in its 13th year of operation.

“I really think this year has been our best year so far,” an enthusiastic Sally McCarthy says in reference to the numerous donations the Dublin based Christmas Store received for the 2017 season.

She and Debbie Davis were working Monday afternoon, finding a place for the latest donations of new toys and clothes.

For McCarthy – who has been on Pulaski County Christmas Store’s board of directors since it opened 13 years ago – the goal has always been about making sure all county children receive gifts during the holiday season.

Written by: Editor on December 6, 2017.

