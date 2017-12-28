Carter Bank & Trust faithful United Way supporter

By DEE DEE SUMMERVELL

Pulaski County United Way

During the holiday season, many people help those in need throughout the community. Employees at Carter Bank and Trust have been faithfully helping behind the scenes for over a decade by donating to Pulaski County United Way’s annual giving campaign.

“Carter Bank and Trust is one of the first businesses to give during our annual campaign season,” says Susan Dalrymple, executive director of PCUW. “We can count on them to help lead the way every year in helping and supporting our community. ”

Branch Manager Mark Buckland says, “One goal of Carter Bank and Trust is to serve the needs of the communities in which we do business. One way we do that is by giving our employees the opportunity to donate to Pulaski County United Way; helping meet the most critical needs in our county through the 18 partner agencies supported by PCUW.”

The mission of United Way is to fight for the educational, financial stability, health, and basic and emergency needs of every person. Carter Bank and Trust employee donations will be used throughout the year to help meet those needs.

Information about Pulaski County United Way, volunteer opportunities, and ways to give are available at www.pulaskicountyunitedway.org.

