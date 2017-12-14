Carl Franklin Golden Jr.

Carl Franklin Golden Jr., age 71, passed away peacefully Dec. 11, 2017 with his three sons by his side.

Carl lived life to the fullest and loved spending time with his family. He also loved hunting and fishing and the Cleveland Indians. He was proceded in death by his wife, Sherri Cox Golden, and brothers, Harvey and Cott Golden.

He is survived by his sister, Janet Golden; sons, Brian Golden and wife, Penny, Brad Golden and wife, Tracy, Brent Golden and wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Karly Memitt and husband, Colby, Adam Golden, Tyler Golden, Chelsea Golden, Jason Golden, Nicholaus Golden and Isabela Golden, and great-grandchild, Kinsley Memitt.

Services are being held at Stevens Funeral Home Friday, Dec. 15, starting at noon. Graveside services are at Highland Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to his favorite foundation is appreciated: National Wild Turkey Federation, P.O. Box 530, Edgefield, S.C. 29824-0530.

