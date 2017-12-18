C.R. Conner retires after 32 years at Family Worship Center

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

He rides motorcycles and wears cowboy hats. He sings in a regional choir and repairs computers. He teaches theology at a local college and enjoys British TV.

His host of interests notwithstanding, the Rev. Dr. C.R. Conner is still best known as the minister of Family Worship Center, the First Pentecostal Holiness Church located on Memorial Drive in Pulaski.

He retired at the end of June, after 32 years, but many still think of him as the church’s minister. Congregation members know he has moved on. However, on a recent visit to the church, a church member pulling into the parking lot stopped to ask if he was coming back.

Conner’s decision to retire at the age of 70, after almost half a century in the ministry, was precipitated by health issues. His only other full-time vocation, besides the ministry, was an early stint as a painter.

He worked for his stepfather, a paint contractor. That job took its toll. As a result of epoxy poisoning leading to fibrosis of the lungs, he developed difficulties with breathing, a condition that grew worse with time.

“I kept going as a minister for as long as I possibly could. When memory and other things started failing me, I decided it was time,”

Conner humbly shares. “I retired because I felt like I couldn’t give my best for my church anymore. I just felt like I didn’t want to hinder the growth of the church.”

Conner joined the church as pastor in 1985. In 1992, he oversaw the relocation of the 117-year-old church from the corner of First and Jefferson, to Memorial Drive.

“We outgrew the building,” he explains.

When he was hired on as minister, approximately 150 attended the church on a regular basis. While he was there, the number grew to 200. That number began decreasing about five years ago, something Conner attributes to high school graduates moving away, older members passing away and fewer people joining the church. `

Unfortunately, he says, the local economy doesn’t support many jobs that are trending these days, including high-tech jobs.

Conner understands the pull of technology. He became interested in computers in the 1980s and took computer science classes at Radford University.

Conner says he repaired just about every computer that a missionary brought through Pulaski County as part of his church ministry. “I never charged anyone. I did it just simply because I enjoyed doing it.”

As a result of his computer fascination, the Family Worship Center may be one of the most electronically savvy churches in the community.

He fondly remembers construction of the new building, and the transition between downtown Pulaski and Memorial Drive. But not all memories of changes during his Family Worship Center ministry bring a smile to his face.

“I’ve lost so many people who attended the church,” he says.

Conner’s life and example puts to rest several stereotypical views of ministers.

The owner of a 1985 Honda Goldwing Aspencade still tools down the highway on his motorcycle – and admits to loving every minute of it.

He was born and raised in Shenandoah, Virginia. His father died in a car accident when Conner was only six years old. Three years later, his Mennonite mother married a Pentecostal minister.

That same year, during a youth conference, Conner received his call to the ministry. “I knew this was exactly what I wanted to do. I said, ‘I wanted to give my life in service to the Lord,’” he shares.

He also served in the military. The day his unit was scheduled to ship out to Vietnam, he was injured in football play. Even after recovery, he wasn’t sent to rejoin his unit in Asia. Instead, he led an honor guard that attended burial services for those who didn’t make it home alive. They played “Taps” and carried out a 21-gun salute, and Conner presented the flag to the family.

After the war, he focused on his education and his ministerial call.

“Most of my education has been secular. My Ph.D. is in social psychology,” he explains.

He earned his associate degree in theology from Southwestern University, majored in philosophy at RU and earned his doctorate from Oxford Graduate School in Dayton, Tennessee.

Before Family Worship Center, he pastored in Fayetteville, West Virgnia. and Evergreen, Alabama.

Conner discovered the Pulaski church opening through the Appalachian Conference newsletter.

“When I came to church, I had one request. I asked them to let me finish my doctorate, and they let me finish my education,” he says.

He and Betty Jo, his wife of 49 years, made their home on Windsor Avenue in Pulaski, where they raised their four children: David, Keith, Kimberly and Melissa.

“This is my home and has been for the last 32 years,” he says. “All of our children graduated from Pulaski County High School.”

From the beginning, Conner immersed himself in the Pulaski community. “I’ve always tried to be community member,” Conner explains.

He served as assistant superintendent to the Appalachian Conference in Dublin for eight years, as a conference secretary for another four, and still teaches one class a year at the Conference’s Maranatha College, which trains ministers. He was, in fact, Maranatha’s president for eight years.

He was commander for a local boys group called The Royal Rangers, served on the hospital’s chaplaincy board, worked with the Pulaski County Ministerial Association and sings with the New River Valley Community Chorus.

Conner discloses that he has always loved all types of music. He says he listens to classical music for relaxation and country music for fun.

“Southern gospel is what I have sung since I was a teenager, when I began singing with a gospel quartet,” he adds. “I sang with the Calvarymen Quartet and the New Jerusalem Gospel Echo’s for several years in West Virginia and Virginia. I played several instruments. including, piano, bass guitar, guitar and trumpet.”

He’s currently learning how to play the lap steel guitar.

Conner sang in concerts and as a soloist for gospel and secular organizations over the years, but says he is unable to do much of that anymore.

“One thing I loved to do was work at WPUV (in Pulaski) in the 1990s when it was a gospel music radio station,” he notes. “I had a morning program where I was a DJ for southern gospel music, along with some contemporary music. I still have my FCC license and enjoy working with radio even though it is kind of out-of-style now.”

Conner currently still attends the Family Worship Center where he’s helping with the Christmas cantata.

“They were very disappointed in the fact that I retired,” he says of the congregation.

However, he still believes it was for the best: “I enjoyed my time as minister there, but I’m glad that I’ve decided it’s time to retire.”

The extra time has been a blessing for Conner: “Right now, I’m just resting, and I’ve decided I’m going to do that for six months to a year.”

In his free time, he enjoys streaming British television serials. Of course, he and Betty Jo have eight grandchildren – and his children represent good visitation options at various locations in the United States. The Conners’ oldest son is a professor at NC State. Another son is an Amazon supervisor; one daughter is a homemaker in Nebraska; and his youngest daughter teaches in the Salem public school system.

Of course, the name reverend remains a part of his name. So, in many ways, he’s still on call. The biggest needs in the world right now are, he says, “integrity and God.”

He thinks a great number of people don’t put aside any time to attend a religious service on a weekly basis.

“People think they’re a regular church member if they go once a month,” he adds, “and it’s beginning to show in the youth of our country who are becoming nearly atheistic.”

He confesses to missing church tradition.

“Many churches are so contemporary that the worship experience is shallow, and not nearly as deep as it used to be when our songs were theological in concept,” he explains. “I know music changes, along with society. ‘Amazing Grace’ wasn’t always the standard for church music, and the music does reflect the generation.”

The minister / musician / educator / biker says, “I’ve always said that people don’t care how much you know until they know how much care. I always thought and still think my greatest responsibility is caring for the people.”

Conner seems to know he’ll always be a minister, too. But that’s OK.

“It’s a great occupation,” he says, with a slight smile. “I’ve got a great boss.”

He thinks for a moment and adds, “It’s a 24/7 job and, believe you me, I have been called 24/7.”

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2017.

