Budget actions to address Virginia’s teacher shortage

FAIRFAX – Governor McAuliffe has announced a series of budget actions and signed a new executive directive to address Virginia’s growing teacher shortage. Budget actions include both new investments and budget language targeting teacher recruitment and retention, and the directive asks the Virginia Board of Education to issue emergency regulations giving colleges and universities the option to offer undergraduate majors in education.

“The teacher shortage is a growing crisis that we have to stop and reverse if we are serious about the Commonwealth’s economic future,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “High quality teachers are the key to unlocking the potential in our children, our Commonwealth, and the new Virginia economy and these steps will help us recruit and retain them across the state.”

