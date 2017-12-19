Brenda M. Looney

On Friday Dec. 15, 2017, our beloved wife, sister, aunt and mother, Brenda M. Looney, 74, of Hiwassee (Snowville), Va., was called home. She was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Pulaski County, Va., to parents Douglas McCambridge and Fannie Bell Quesenberry.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Leroy, Marvin, Donald, and Everett McCambridge, all of Hiwassee.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 54 years, Buford Looney; daughters, Shelly (Bill) Hall of Draper and Wendy (Jeff) Edwards of Pulaski; sisters, Kay (Bill) Phillips of Pulaski, Va., and Irene Mabry of Hiwassee, Va.; brother Ronald (Frances) McCambridge of Collinsville, Va.; Brenda’s treasured grandson, Isac O’Dell of Draper, Va., and many other family and friends.

A graveside service is being held Wednesday, Dec. 20, 3 p.m., at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, with Mike Bond officiating. There will be no visitation. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to a favorite charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

December 19, 2017

