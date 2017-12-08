Brenda Gail Killen

Brenda Gail Killen, 61, of Pulaski, Va., passed away at home with her family by her side

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

She was born in Lebanon, Va. on Jan. 18, 1956, and was the daughter of Madeline C. White and the late Guyle O. White.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

