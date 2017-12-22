Brenda Carole Riggle Haymore

Brenda Carole Riggle Haymore, 57, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at Turkey Creek Medical Center, Knoxville, TN surrounded by her family. She was born in Pulaski, VA to Kermit and Mary Haley Riggle on August 11, 1960. In 1978, Brenda graduated from Pulaski County High School and in 1982 earned a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Radford University. She taught music in the Pulaski County school system for five years. Brenda was very active in Christian service as Music Director at St. Mark United Methodist Church, Holston Conference creation care team chair, Knoxville district Lay Leader, and Certified Lay Servant. She was instrumental in starting the Moses Basket, a children’s clothing closet. She served on the Prayer Team, lay member to Holston Annual Conference and Southeast Jurisdiction delegate. Her true gift was that of her beautiful voice and sharing her singing talent on every occasion possible. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Charles and Dorothy Haymore; and two brothers-in-law, Larry Price and Sonny Cain, all of Pulaski, VA. Brenda is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, Joseph Leak Haymore; her daughter, Molly Kimberlin Haymore, who was the love of her life; her sister, Barbara Riggle Price Cain of Draper, VA; two nephews, Mike (Chrissy) Price of Draper, VA; Chris (Tara) Price of Christiansburg, VA; three great-nieces, Ellen, Elizabeth, and Alison Price. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am. on Friday, December 22, 2017, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Knoxville, TN, with Dr. Rev. Kenny Faught and Rev. Norman Wilhoit officiating. A visitation and reception will follow. A second Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 23, 2017, at First United Methodist Church, Pulaski, VA, with Rev. Melissa Smith officiating. Visitation will precede the service from noon to 2:00 pm. Interment will be at Thornspring United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the music programs at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 7001 S Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919 or First United Methodist Church, 135 4th Street NW, Pulaski, VA 24301. The family will gather at the home of Barbara Cain, 2718 Fairway Drive, Draper, VA after arriving in Pulaski. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2017.

