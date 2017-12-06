Blood donors needed through New Year’s Day

Gift ideas are available in almost endless supply this time of year, but the most important one can’t be found under the Christmas tree.

American Red Cross urges citizens to think outside the gift box in December and give the gift of life by donating blood.

Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays are a difficult time for the nation’s blood supply. While everyone’s minds are on Christmas lists, holiday parties and food, donating blood often takes a back seat.

Automobile crashes on highways congested with holiday travelers and other medical emergencies don’t take a holiday, though. That can lead to shortages of blood supplies needed to save lives.

Pulaski County residents have three local opportunities to donate blood in December.

Newbern Community Christian Church, 5382 Grace St., Dublin, is hosting a blood drive Dec. 20, 2-6 p.m. Those who can can’t make it to that drive, may stop by Dublin Lions Club Building, 1036 Bagging Plant Road, between 2-6 p.m., Dec. 27, to give blood.

For those who find a Pulaski location more convenient, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1946 Medallion Drive, is hosting a bloodmobile Dec. 28, 1-6 p.m.

To encourage regular blood donors and new ones to take time out of their busy schedules to give blood or platelets, Red Cross is offering a special gift. Those who donate between Dec. 21 and Jan. 7 will receive a long-sleeve Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

To make an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

