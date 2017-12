BB&T branch closes, employees relocated

Friday was the official last day of operation for Dublin’s BB&T branch bank on Broad Street.

The branch is one of 140 BB&T branches being shuttered this year. The Pulaski branch at 1105 Bob White Boulevard remains open.

David White, vice president of corporate communications for BB&T, said no layoffs resulted from the branch closure. Employees were offered an opportunity to transfer to another branch.

