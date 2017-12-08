Barbara Burnette Marshall

Barbara Burnette Marshall, 81, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Pulaski Health and Rehab.

Mrs. Marshall was born in Carroll County to the late George Linville and Georgia Perkey Burnette. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Burnette and Beverly Burnette; and sisters, Louise Collier, Bonnie McKinney, Shirley Ward and Robin Burnette. Barbara worked for Appalachian Power Company for 41 years.

Survivors include her husband, Olen D. Marshall, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Grabe Monroe of Wytheville, Va.; grandchildren, Whitney and Craig Cooperrider of Columbus, Ohio, and Evan Monroe of Wytheville, Va.; great granddaughter, Virginia Cooperrider of Columbus, Ohio, and sister-in-law, Ansie Burnette of Pulaski, Va.

Funeral services are Saturday, Dec, 9, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating. Burial follows in Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery. The family receives friends at the funeral home Saturday, 2-3 p.m., prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulaski Daily Bread Inc., 408 Jefferson Ave., Pulaski, VA 24301. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Written by: Editor on December 8, 2017.

