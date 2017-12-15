Attorney: comments to media prompted appeal

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The attorney for a woman who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in November says comments a prosecutor made to the media after a plea deal was finalized prompted her client to file an appeal.

Courtney Roberts said a comment made by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco has “undermined” her client’s trust in her. As such, she was allowed to withdraw from further representation of Tina Shantan Kemp, 47, of Bertha Street in Pulaski.

