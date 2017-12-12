Appeal desired in manslaughter deal

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Less than three weeks after accepting a plea agreement that reduced her first-degree murder charge to voluntary manslaughter, a Pulaski woman is asking for a bond waiver so she can appeal the deal she inked with prosecutors.

Pulaski County Circuit Court records show a motions hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in the case of Tina Shantan Kemp, 47, of Bertha Street. Kemp was sentenced to 10 years in prison Nov. 20 after accepting the prosecution’s plea deal in the March beating death of her 90-year-old housemate, Ernest Foster Torres.

Records show Kemp is requesting waiver of an appeal bond based on indigence. The motion further indicates the reason for the motion will be stated in court.

