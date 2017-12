Andersen named to dean’s honor roll

SALINA, Kansas — Kirsten Andersen of Radford was among 150 Kansas Wesleyan University students named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester.

Full-time students with a semester grade-point average of 3.25-3.74, and no incompletes, are named to the list at the end of each semester.

Kansas Wesleyan University is a private four-year college founded in 1886 and affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

