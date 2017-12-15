Alma Odell Byrd

Alma Odell Byrd, 86, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at her home.

She will be truly missed. She was born in Pulaski County, Va., Jan. 3, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Luther Odell and Effie Odell. She was retired from Jefferson Mills and was a faithful member of Church of God of Prophecy.

Surviving are her loving husband, Garnett D. Byrd, Pulaski, Va.; sister, Ruby Newsome of Salem, Va.; cousins, Darlene and Carol of Pulaski, Va.; brothers-in-law, LeRoy, Donald, Arnold, Bobby and Ronald; and sister-in-law, Marie Byrd.

Funeral services are Monday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Josh Arnold officiating. Burial follows in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. Visiting is at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends Sunday, 6-8 p.m. Flowers are appreciated; however, if someone is wishing to make a memorial, they can be made to Church of God of Prophecy, Clark Street, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on December 15, 2017.

Comments

comments