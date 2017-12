After Hours social

Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s December Business After Hours showcased Humane Society of Pulaski County and Tipton Ridge Veterinary Medical Center on Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski. Those in attendance enjoyed snacks, socializing and an opportunity to select a homemade Christmas tree ornament featuring an item they could donate to Humane Society for homeless animals.

December 28, 2017.

