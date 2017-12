Abundant Life kids present Christmas musical

Children of Abundant Life Ministries Church, 3050 Lee Hwy., Pulaski, are presenting a Christmas musical, “Christmas in Black and White,” Sunday evening at 6 at the church.

Pastor Lawrence and the congregation invite the public to join them for this special Christmas celebration.

The church is one-quarter mile north of LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski. For more information, call 980-5506.

