Aaron Scott Patterson

Aaron Scott Patterson, 25, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Arnold Patterson Sr.

Survivors include his mother and her significant other, Kristin Conner Patterson and Glenn Sayers of Pulaski, Va.; brother, Patrick Patterson II; girlfriend, Amanda Rushlo of Pulaski, Va.; sister, Amber Quick of Michigan; grandfather, Phil Conner of Riner, Va.; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. A celebration of Aaron’s life will begin at 2 p.m. Following the memorial at Mullins, the family asks you to join them at Pulaski Moose Lodge to continue the celebration of Aaron’s life as he would want.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the family’s discretionary fund.

The Patterson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on December 12, 2017.

Comments

comments