A Critzer kindergarten class letter draws responses from people around the world

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A Nov. 14 request by Megan McGregor and her Critzer Elementary School kindergarten class drew a much bigger response than the teacher and students expected.

The response came from those who had read Mrs. McGregor’s communication requesting mail from friends and relatives of her students who happened to live outside of Virginia and the United States. The letter, which was sent home with students and posted on Facebook Nov. 14, resulted in an email response from Australia on the 15th and another email from China on the 17th.

“We didn’t really get many actual letters until after Thanksgiving break,” McGregor says.

McGregor says she got the “last minute idea” from the internet.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 19, 2017.

Comments

comments