2017 College Football Playoff Rankings released

2017 College Football Playoff Rankings
|Record
|1. Clemson
|12-1
|2. Oklahoma
|12-1
|3. Georgia
|12-1
|4. Alabama
|11-1
|5. Ohio St.
|11-2
|6. Wisconsin
|12-1
|7. Auburn
|10-3
|8. Southern Cal
|11-2
|9. Penn St.
|10-2
|10. Miami
|10-2
|11. Washington
|10-2
|12. UCF
|12-0
|13. Stanford
|9-4
|14. Notre Dame
|9-3
|15. TCU
|10-3
|16. Michigan St.
|9-3
|17. LSU
|9-3
|18. Washington St.
|9-3
|19. Oklahoma St.
|9-3
|20. Memphis
|10-2
|21. Northwestern
|9-3
|22. Virginia Tech
|9-3
|23. Mississippi St.
|8-4
|24. N.C. State
|8-4
|25. Boise St.
|10-3
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl (Clemson vs. Alabama) and Rose Bowl (Oklahoma vs. Georgia) on Jan. 1, 2018. The championship game will be played on Jan. 8, 2018 at Atlanta.
