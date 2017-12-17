17 arrested in alleged hazing incident

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
RADFORD — Seventeen members of a Radford fraternity have been arrested in connection with a hazing incident that allegedly occurred during a party held in September, according to Radford City Police Department.
The suspects, most from Northern Virginia, claim to be members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, according to a search warrant filed in Radford Circuit Court in late November. However, Radford University kicked Pi Kappa Phi off campus and it lost its national charter amid hazing charges filed against members in 2016.
